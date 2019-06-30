‘Kerala poised to become greenest economy’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala, which has taken the lead in bringing about electric vehicle revolution in the state, is ideally placed to emerge as the greenest economy in the world, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, here on Saturday. Making the keynote address at the E-Mobility Conference & Expo-2019 here on Saturday, the Niti Aayog CEO said Kerala has one of the best rail, road and water transport facilities in the country.

“The urbanisation in Kerala is 48 per cent compared to the national average of 31 per cent. The state has 10 million vehicles on its roads, and growing by 10 per cent year-on-year. The motor vehicle per person in Kerala stands at 305 per 1000 people compared to mere 18 per 1000 person national average,” Kant said. There are over 20,000 private buses in Kerala, and the state has the biggest potential in the world to make the technological leapfrog, he said.

Commending the state government for initiating electric vehicle policy and launching various initiatives to promote electric vehicles, Amitabh Kant Kant said it is high time that other states too take up the electric vehicle policy implementation in a faster pace.

“Fourteen out of the 20 most polluted cities in the world are in India,” he pointed out. Adoption to electric vehicle regime also makes better economic sense. “We import 80 per cent of our petroleum needs spending $156 billion per year,”

Kant said. “The government will push for electric vehicle revolution as 78 per cent vehicles are two and three wheelers. “This is a well thought out strategy. There is clear road map and there is no policy vacuum,” he said.