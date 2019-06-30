Missing girl found dead; mother, lover charged with murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from her residence two weeks ago, was found dead in an abandoned well at Karippur near Nedumangad here on Friday night. Nedumangad police have taken the girl’s mother and her paramour into custody from Tamil Nadu in connection with the incident. According to police, girl’s mother, Manju, 39, along with Anish, 32, had strangled the girl and dumped her in the well.

“We are yet to receive the postmortem report. But the doctor who examined the body has intimated to us that there was enough evidence to surmise the girl was murdered. We will find out the motive only after thorough questioning,” said an officer. The officer said duo has been charged with murder with Anish as the first accused. When Anish was taken to the crime spot for evidence collection, he told police that Manju murdered the girl.

The police registered a man missing case and began a probe after the girl’s grandmother filed a complaint that both were missing since June 14. Upon interrogation, Manju revealed her daughter committed suicide by jumping into the well near Anish’s house.