Rs 4 crore resort sans power supply leaves Kerala man in the dark

KOCHI: Starting a business venture in Kerala is a Herculean task and 67-year-old AK Xavier of Aymanam in Kottayam knows the hardship more than anyone else.



Since July 2017, this senior citizen has been knocking at various offices of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for a three-phase connection for his homestay resort, constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. Till date, the project has no power connection and runs on a generator he bought to power lights and fans.

Xavier had the dream of starting a venture of his own at his home place from a very young age. “I had been in Singapore for the past 30 years and it was in 2015 that I started the construction of the project on the land which I bought for the purpose. When the construction was over in 2017, I applied for a three-phase power connection as it was mandatory for the Tourism Department to give me top-star rated licence to run a homestay facility with nine-bed rooms,” Xavier said.

Though he repeatedly approached the KSEB, his application was turned down saying the power provider doesn’t have a transformer in the region to provide a three-phase connection to the building, he said. “Though I approached senior KSEB officers, they turned down my request. When I enquired, it was found that the 2014 power regulatory rules clearly specify that my building was eligible for a three-phase power connection and the KSEB was ought to oblige with the rules,” he said adding his homestay requires 35 to 40 KW power supply and it needs a transformer.

“As per rules, for requirement up to one MW, the transformer should be set up by the KSEB itself. I want to do everything as per guidelines. I will open the homestay for guests only after availing of the necessary licences. Right now, my family is staying at the facility. The KSEB has demanded that I should remit `12 lakh to set up the transformer. I am not willing to pay a bribe to anyone or to seek help from politicians. I will fight legally till I get justice,” he said.

A senior KSEB officer said the power provider doesn’t have enough load in the said area to give a three-phase connection to the consumer.



“To provide power supply, we need to set up a transformer. Since there is no other request from the area for the said power load, the cost of the transformer needs to be borne by the customer,” the officer said.