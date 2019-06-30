Home States Kerala

Wholesale dealer attacked, robbed of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore

A six-member gang damaged the car and sprayed chilli power on Biju.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wholesale gold dealer was attacked and looted by a group of unidentified men who decamped with 1.4 kilograms of gold worth around Rs 1.5 crore at Manacaud in the heart of the city in the early hours of Saturday. Biju, a native of Muttathara, was attacked at 4.30 am when he brought the consignment from Thrissur for distributing it to various jewellery shops in Kuzhithurai in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

He arrived here by Guruvayoor Express. He then took a car to Kuzhithurai. When the car reached Sreevarahom, a car came from the opposite direction and blocked his vehicle. A six-member gang damaged the car and sprayed chilli power on Biju. They then sped away with the bag containing gold. The Fort police have registered a case based on Biju’s complaint and a probe has begun. According to the police, CCTV visuals revealed the registration number of the culprits’ vehicle. However, it was found to be fake. Since Biju’s mobile phone was also kept inside the bag, the investigation is proceeding in that direction by checking the mobile phone tower details. Biju has also submitted the bill of the purchased gold to the police.

The police recorded his statement. The police said Biju did not have a jewellery shop and he is said to be a wholesale gold dealer distributing gold to various jewellery shops in Kuzhithurai and Marthandam. Fort Assistant Commissioner of Police R Prathapan Nair said the investigation is progressing in the right direction and the culprits would be brought to book soon. “As per the statement of Biju, except for one of the assailants, who wore a monkey cap, the others left their faces uncovered. A team led by Fort CI is on the field to trace the culprits,” Nair said. Last month, two motorbike-borne assailants robbed 20 kg gold worth around Rs 6 crore from a car while it was being transported to a refinery plant at Edayar in Ernakulam district.

