3 State-of-the-art rice parks to be set up in Public-Private-Partnership mode

The state government has announced the establishment of three state-of-the-art Rice Technology Parks at Alappuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad as one the solutions to the problems of rice growers in the sta

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has decided to adopt the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode to set up the three rice parks announced in the budget. The parks are expected to pave the way for opening new boulevards for paddy cultivators to add value to their produce as well as their effort and get better returns, along with creating employment in the farming sector.  

Among the three rice parks, the foundation stone for two rice parks at Palakkad and Thrissur will be laid on Friday. 

According to the office of the Industries Minister, the state government will have 26 per cent equity in the proposed rice parks and the rest of the stakes would be given to farmers, agriculture cooperative bodies and individuals. Each park is estimated to cost around `25 crore which will, in the first phase, convert the procured paddy from the farmers to rice, and value-added products like rice bran oil, would also be manufactured in the parks in the second phase for which the parks will have to be scaled up in the next phase. 

The state government has also made arrangements to distribute the rice processed in the parks through the networks of Food and Civil Supplies Department. A meeting of representatives from Industries, Agriculture and Food and Civil Supplies Department held last December has drawn up a project to this effect. 

KINFRA is entrusted with the task of preparing a detailed project report for the parks and the meeting has assigned the Industries Department Secretary to form a company to develop the rice parks in PPP mode.  
A high-level committee has also been formed with the Industries Department Minister as chairman, and Food and Civil Supplies Department Minister as vice-chairman, RIAB chairman (convenor). 

Principal secretaries of Industries and Agriculture departments, Food and Civil Supplies Department, planning board members in charge of industries and agriculture, professor K P Sudheer of Kerala Agriculture University, and MD of Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company Ltd are also members of the committee. 

