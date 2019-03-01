Electrical World 2019 expo sheds light on new-age tech

Home States Kerala

Published: 01st March 2019 01:16 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The  Electrical World 2019, an electrical engineering expo, organised by Kerala A Grade Electrical Contractors’ Association (KELCON) was inaugurated by Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission(KSERC) Preman Dinaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor here on Thursday.

The expo is  an opportunity to directly understand the latest trends and technology in the electrical sector.Preman Dinaraj said steps will be initiated for speedy disposal of complaints. They can avail themselves of  avenues, including the  Consumer Grievances’ Redressal Forums and the  Electricity Ombudsman and even the Regulatory Commission, if need be, he said.The KSERC chairman said under the telescopic charging method adopted in the state, a household which consumes 250 units of electricity will be charged at the rate of `2.59 per unit for the first 50 units. After this, the charges will be levied as part of the slab rate, he said.

Joseph Basil, Electric World 2019 chairman, said biannual expo  is aimed at the betterment of professionals, technicians, investors and students from the electrical field. Over the next three days- the expo concludes on Sunday -seminars on Consumer Rights, ‘Introduction to Electrical System protection’, ‘Energy Management & Audit’ and Solar Energy & Storage Systems’, with a panel discussion on KSEB’s  Saura initiative on the penultimate day.

