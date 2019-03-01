Home States Kerala

Government likely to offer Dinendra Kashyap commissioner post to retain him

The CBI top brass was also keen to re-induct him and the final hurdle before Kashyap was a nod from the state Home Department.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Police headquarters IG Dinendra Kashyap is likely to be offered the post of Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner to placate him from leaving the state on Central deputation. The officer, who was earlier part of the CBI team that investigated several high-profile cases including the corruption case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, had expressed interest to move back to the premier investigating agency on deputation. 

The CBI top brass was also keen to re-induct him and the final hurdle before Kashyap was a nod from the state Home Department. However, troubled by the lacunae of good officers, the higher-ups of the department and the police were against relieving him. Highly-placed sources told Express that it in order to persuade him from leaving the state, the post of Thiruvananthapuram city commissioner would be offered to him. 

“We have a real shortage of officers. Quality-wise and quantity-wise. We cannot allow capable officers to leave the state now,” a senior Home Department officer told Express. “The CBI wants him. And we badly need him to stay. He is a non-cntroversial officer and has got an impeccable track record. To convince him to stay, he might be offered the city commissioner’s post,” the source said.

The shortage of IPS officers has been plaguing the state for some time. Though the sanctioned cadre strength for the state is 172, the Police Department is short of about 70 officers. As per the IPS civil list of 2018 which is the latest, the total number of IPS officers in service was 111. 

Of this, about 16 officers were on Central deputation while around 15 officers have retired since January 2018 - that was when the list was published. It’s in this context the Home Department has tightened its screws on relieving officers to Central deputation.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said some of the officers from other states are not too keen to work in Kerala due to various factors, including severe political interference, and hence opt to relocate. “They at times are bogged down by the political pressure from various corners here that they tend to feel working in Central units are more advantageous,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinendra Kashyap Thiruvananthapuram city police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp