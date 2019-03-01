Home States Kerala

Kudumbashree goes digital. Visibility on more platforms soon

 Kudumbashree mission has gone digital with its products now being sold online. The MoU signed with Amazon was the first step towards it. 

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kudumbashree mission has gone digital with its products now being sold online. The MoU signed with Amazon was the first step towards it. A deal with Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant, is also in the pipeline. Kudumbashree is also selling its products through Government e Marketplace (GeM) and kudumbashreebazaar.com, Kudumbashree’s own online e-commerce portal.

A decision has also been reached to allot a shelf for Kudumbashree in 93 Supplyco outlets across the state. Also, these products will be sold through 60 Horticorp stores run by them. The Agro Hyper bazaar’s are also a one-stop shopping centre for Kudumbashree products.“Online platforms have deeper penetration in society and Kudumbashree as of now doesn’t have any solid selling platforms.

We expect the listing on online platforms to give more visibility to these products. There are some tax issues because Kudumbashree is a mission, which has to be sorted out before teaming up with Flipkart and then we will be ready to go,” said Ajith Chacko, COO, Kudumbashree.

The Kudumbashree is selling stationery items through GeM. Through Amazon, as a first step, they will be selling personal care products and toiletries. “We have plans to further develop the scope of sales. We selected the products for sale based on quality, shelf life and other factors. The range of products will be widened over time,” said Ajith.

Over 500 Kudumbashree products are listed on the site. The listing of Kudumbashree as a seller in other e-commerce platforms is expected to increase the traffic to this portal also.  “We have allotted some fund for advertising this site in the current budget. The portal will give an opportunity to sellers across the state to sell their product.  We are also working towards quality management through uniform production protocol for at least 15 products as a first step,” said S Harikishore, executive director, Kudumbashree. 

Comments

