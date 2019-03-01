Home States Kerala

Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival begins

The five-day youth festival of Mahatma Gandhi University Union, ‘Alathalam-2019’, had a colourful start in Kottayam on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 01st March 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

The procession taken out as part of the commencement of MG University Arts Fest in Kottayam on Thursday | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  The five-day youth festival of Mahatma Gandhi University Union, ‘Alathalam-2019’, had a colourful start in Kottayam on Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of students from various colleges participated in the cultural procession that marked the beginning of the festival.

The procession, which was flagged off from the Old Police Station ground in the afternoon, concluded at Thirunakkara, which is the main venue. Traditional art and dance forms were featured during the procession, which caught the attention of Kottayam natives.

The main venue was a melange of colours and sounds as students who took part in the procession and their teachers began occupying the seats inside by the evening. Actor Harisree Ashokan inaugurated the festival at a function held at Thirunakkara ground in the evening. University union chairman Nikhil S presided over. Actors Miya George and Tasveer Muhammad, Suresh Kurup MLA, V N Vasavan and others were present. 

According to the organisers, around 10,000 students from around 300 colleges are expected to vie for honours in the five-day event. As many as 58 events will be conducted in seven venues which will be set up at Thirunakkara ground as well as CMS, Baselios, and BCM Colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival Alathalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp