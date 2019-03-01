Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Festival begins

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The five-day youth festival of Mahatma Gandhi University Union, ‘Alathalam-2019’, had a colourful start in Kottayam on Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of students from various colleges participated in the cultural procession that marked the beginning of the festival.

The procession, which was flagged off from the Old Police Station ground in the afternoon, concluded at Thirunakkara, which is the main venue. Traditional art and dance forms were featured during the procession, which caught the attention of Kottayam natives.

The main venue was a melange of colours and sounds as students who took part in the procession and their teachers began occupying the seats inside by the evening. Actor Harisree Ashokan inaugurated the festival at a function held at Thirunakkara ground in the evening. University union chairman Nikhil S presided over. Actors Miya George and Tasveer Muhammad, Suresh Kurup MLA, V N Vasavan and others were present.

According to the organisers, around 10,000 students from around 300 colleges are expected to vie for honours in the five-day event. As many as 58 events will be conducted in seven venues which will be set up at Thirunakkara ground as well as CMS, Baselios, and BCM Colleges.