Minor boy attacked by prison warden dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plus-two student, who was undergoing treatment after being attacked by a group involving Kollam district prison warden Vineeth, has succumbed to his injuries. Ranjith of Arinalloor was attacked on February 16, when he was studying at his home.

The attack was carried out over mistaken identity as the accused were actually planning to manhandle another youth for allegedly eve-teasing a girl residing at Arinalloor. Ranjith had sustained injuries on his his head and hip and was undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital here. The police said the accused Vineeth was absconding and a case for murder has been registered against him.