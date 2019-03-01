Home States Kerala

New government order could well play into vested interests’ hands, fear foresters

Lakshmi, in a letter, requested the District Collector not to permit tree felling before the settlement process for Kurinjimala Sanctuary is completed.  

Published: 01st March 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

The misty roads leading to the Kurinjimala sanctuary

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  After a temporary respite, the Revenue and Forest Departments are locking horns over the government interventions in the proposed Kurinjimala Sanctuary, with Munnar Wildlife Warden R Lakshmi coming out against the Revenue Principal Secretary’s order permitting tree felling here. Lakshmi, in a letter, requested the District Collector not to permit tree felling before the settlement process for Kurinjimala Sanctuary is completed.  

Following the request of Lakshmi, Devikulam Sub-Collector Renuraj directed the Munnar DySP to initiate necessary police surveillance to avoid the tree felling in the area. Earlier, the government had decided to permit farmers to pluck off the eucalyptus grandis trees in order to ensure smooth agricultural activities in the area. However, as per a report of the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Revenue Principal Secretary V Venu issued an order on February 11, revising the permission of plucking off the trees to cut down trees taking into account the environmental impact in massive plucking. 

In the backdrop of the Revenue Secretary’s order, the Forest Department anticipated massive tree felling in the area, which forced Lakshmi to seek the Collector’s urgent intervention in the issue. “The Revenue Principal Secretary’s new order changed only one condition that trees should not be plucked off, but can be cut. However, all the other conditions in the previous order are prevailing. As per those conditions, trees cannot be cut down before the settlement process is completed,” said a top official in the Forest Department.

Devikulam Sub-Collector’s letter said some people have planned tree felling on Revenue land in Chilanthiyar area on March 4. “Sufficient police surveillance should be ensured to protect trees in the area. Police patrolling should be strengthened in Anchunad area from February 27 and utmost vigilance should be taken to ensure trees are not lost from government land,” Renuraj’s order stated.

Kottakkamboor: Notice served on Joice George MP
Idukki: Devikulam Sub- Collector Renuraj on Thursday sent a fresh notice to Idukki MP Joice George asking the latter to produce documents related to the controversial Kottakkamboor land issue. As per the notice, Joice should produce the documents before the Revenue Department on March 7. This is for the sixth time the Devikulam Sub- Collector is sending notice to Joice with regard to the issues in his land in Kottakkamboor village. Joice  told Express he will cooperate with the Sub- Collector in the matter and his advocates wIl submit the  documents. Joice had secured an HC order that he need not appear in person before the revenue authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Forest Departments Kurinjimala Sanctuary Munnar Wildlife

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp