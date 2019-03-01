Home States Kerala

NSS flays govt over delay in acting on Forward Caste Commission report

Published: 01st March 2019

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  After Sabarimala women’s entry issue, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has once again turned against the state government over the delay in taking follow-up steps on the report submitted by the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities chaired by Justice (Rtd) A V Ramakrishna Pillai.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said it is the government’s duty to initiate action on the report before the commencement of the proceedings for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “It is learnt the Commission submitted its report to the government on February 19. However, the government has not taken any steps to initiate follow-up action on the report,” Nair said.

