Home States Kerala

Pension roll purging plans put on hold

Another decision to reduce the social security pension for people who also receive EPF pension has also been withdrawn.  

Published: 01st March 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Fearing a backlash in the Lok Sabha polls, the state government has put on hold the procedures to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from the social security pension scheme. The government also rolled back the order to deny fresh pension applications from people living in houses with an area above 1,200 sq ft. Another decision to reduce the social security pension for people who also receive EPF pension has also been withdrawn.  

 As per the original plan, a household survey to assess the financial status of pensioners was to begin in January and completed in June. When contacted, the Finance Minister’s Office said all processes related to the pruning will start only mid-year.  

The latest state Budget had raised the monthly pension amount for 44.27 lakh social security pensioners from `1,100 to `1,200. The pension is distributed in three quarters and the next disbursement will start on March 25. This would include the payment for the months of December 2018, January, February, March and April. The government had sanctioned `2,630.27 crore for the pension payment. Another `343.84 crore was sanctioned for 65 lakh beneficiaries of 18 welfare fund boards.

20 pc found ineligible
Earlier, a sample study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation in three districts had found that 20 per cent of the social security pensioners were ineligible. Last year, 14,000 persons who were found ineligible were excluded from the list. This included names of  over 12,000 dead persons. The social security pension is given under five categories - agricultural  labourer, old age, disability, unmarried women above 50 years of  age and widows.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp