Home States Kerala

Thazhathotty residents all smiles as Kerala State Electricity Board lights up their dreams

The move followed last week’s Express report, which brought to light the plight of the residents. And at 6pm, when lights were turned on, they were all seen smiling. Brightly.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Athira, a Class VI student from Thazhathotty, is all joy as she no longer has to rely on kerosene lamps to read and write | Shiyami

Athira, a Class VI student from Thazhathotty, is all joy as she no longer has to rely on kerosene lamps to read and write | Shiyami

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI:  All these years, the villagers of Thazhathotty used to get out of their houses past dusk and look at the little dots of light on the mountains, partly in wonder and partly in frustration, pondering when would they be able to make the switch from kerosene lamps to electric bulbs. On Thursday, men from the nearest KSEB divisional office at Kaliyar reached the village and made it a reality. The move followed last week’s Express report, which brought to light the plight of the residents. And at 6pm, when lights were turned on, they were all seen smiling. Brightly.

Poles were laid one-and-half years ago and the low-income families of Thazhathotty — tucked 400 metres away in the Thommankuthu forest range — had almost given up hope as they had seen governments since Independence turning a blind eye to their request. The Forest Department could not grant permission as rules did not permit laying overhead lines.

They agreed to lay underground cables four months ago, thus clearing the way for electrification, still the residents had to wait for four months. “Our hardship is now over,” said resident Jomon George, 31.“We’re happy to have done it for the residents,” said KSEB Kaliyar division Assistant Engineer Sathish Kumar.

A grab of the Express article on Feb 13 
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thazhathotty residents KSEB Kerala State Electricity Board Thazhathotty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp