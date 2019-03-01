Three injured in bomb blast at Thalassery

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Three people suffered serious injuries when a bomb went off in a vacant compound near the BJP office at Mukund Maller Road, Thalassery, here on Thursday. The cops said injured persons are Sakeer, 36, of Kollam, Praveen, 33, of Perambra and Rafeeq, 34, of Velam, Kannur. They were admitted to the Thalassery General Hospital. While Praveen’s nose was damaged, Sakeer’s legs were injured and Rafeek lost his ability to hear, said the cops.

“The incident took place around 11.30 am. It was a pipe bomb. The injured persons were at the vacant compound near the BJP office collecting flower buds from the bushes for a pooja shop at Thalassery. The bomb exploded while they were trying to lift a heavy pipe abandoned in the bushes,” said the cops.

‘BJP behind it’

A N Shamseer MLA, who called on the injured, along with municipal chairman

C K Rameshan, vice-chairperson Najma Hashim and other CPM leaders, blamed BJP for the blast.