Home States Kerala

'Won't go Devaswom way':  CPM opposes proposed Church Act in Kerala

The problem started after retired Supreme Court judge Justice K.T. Thomas, as Chairman of the Law Reforms Commission, put up the draft Church Act on the website to solicit public opinion.

Published: 01st March 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan greeting party workers during the Kerala Samrakshana Yatra at Marine Drive in Kochi on Friday | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government has no plans to implement the Church Act, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan here on Friday. Kodiyeri, who was in the district in connection with Kerala Samrakshana Yatra, was commenting on the Bill uploaded onto the website of Law Reforms Commission seeking public opinion. 

“There are civil as well as Church rules in place already. Some vested interests are trying to spread rumours with a political aim. The LDF government had already made its stand clear,” he told reporters.
Kodiyeri said he has not made any comments against the defence forces. “I have criticised Modi and Amit Shah. If criticising the duo is a heinous crime, I will continue doing that. The BJP is trying to gain political advantage out of the tension at the border,” added Kodiyeri while answering queries related to senior BJP leaders from Kerala demanding his arrest for treason.

Kodiyeri said the elections held after Sabarimala issue proved that it would not affect CPM’s chances in the general polls. “Political murders, like the one happened in Kasargod, have happened in the past and they need to stop. CPM has been a victim of such attacks. The party is against such attacks,” he added.

Commenting on LDF candidates list, Kodiyeri said seat sharing and candidate selection could be completed in a day or two. “We have enough eligible candidates. But I will comment on it only after seat sharing is completed. CPM will hold discussions on matters including giving seats to sitting MPs in the coming elections,” he said.

Church Act Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

