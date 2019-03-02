Kerala: All government departments to have single digital wireless communication system

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will soon have a single wireless communication system for all enforcement and rescue agencies, which include Excise, Revenue and Disaster Management. The move is aimed at bringing the communication modes under a single system and make coordination among the various departments more easy during natural calamities and other emergency situations.

Currently, Excise, Revenue and Fire and Rescue departments have their own wireless communication system and the departments faced a lot of issues to coordinate with other agencies in case of an emergency situation. The Kerala Police, which is implementing Digital Mode Radio (DMR) Tier III-based Trunked Wireless Communication System, will be the main agency that will take up the integration works. Kerala Police have submitted a detailed proposal in this regard to the state government and the works for the same are expected soon.

Kerala Police IT wing SP J Jayanath told Express the communication for all emergency departments like Revenue, Forest, Fire and Rescue Services, Health, Transport, Excise and all the other agencies needed for disaster prevention and mitigation can be easily brought to this system by creating their own secured network for intra-departmental communication.

“Live information during disaster and rescue operations can be shared among all departments using this network. A hotline channel can be configured for the chief minister’s office to directly interact with District Collectors and such other high-level officials. He said during natural calamities, separate disaster management channels can be configured to include all the stakeholders for effective management of rescue and relief efforts.

Voice services, data services, priority, late entry, call back, recording, PSTN call, ESN check, GPS, emergency alarm are possible with Tier III system. Individual call, group call, call to everybody, broadcast call and emergency call, PSTN/PABX call, semi-duplex call, full-duplex call, support of call priorities and emergency call text and status message, GPS data and packet data transmission are also possible in the DMR.