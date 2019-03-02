Boeing accords Kochi’s SFO Tech with ‘partner’ status

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to further their business in aerospace and defence domain, SFO Technologies was assessed by Boeing and it has been accepted as a ‘partner’ for both design and manufacturing of their modern equipment from 2018 end. With this rating, SFO hopes to enhance its business opportunities with American aerospace player. SFO has strategic partnerships with companies like Thales, Raphael, Israeli Aerospace.

According to SFO vice-chairman and MD N Jehangir, SFO had already created a separate Aerospace and Defence division three years ago. “We knew that NeST group had a lot of synergy between the stringent requirements of the industry and our existing competencies. We also knew that domain-specific quality certifications would enhance our opportunities,” said Jehangir.