CPI district unit nominates Kanam, Divakaran & Anil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, former Minister C Divakaran MLA and party district secretary G R Anil have been nominated by the CPI Thiruvananthapuram district council to be considered as candidates in the state capital.

The three names were unanimously proposed by the district council. Kanam has alre a dy expre s s e d h i s unwillingness to contest. However, the party felt he should be fielded for a strong political fight against Shashi Tharoor and hence his name was included. Setting the candidate selection process in motion, the district councils have begun nominating three candidates each for the four seats with the CPI.