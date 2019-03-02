Home States Kerala

CPI district unit nominates Kanam, Divakaran & Anil

The three names were unanimously proposed by the district council. Kanam has alre a dy expre s s e d h i s unwillingness to contest.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, former Minister C Divakaran MLA and party district secretary G R Anil have been nominated by the CPI Thiruvananthapuram district council to be considered as candidates in the state capital.

The three names were unanimously proposed by the district council. Setting the candidate selection process in motion, the district councils have begun nominating three candidates each for the four seats with the CPI.

