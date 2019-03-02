Customs havildar caught with gold worth Rs 1 cr at CIAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The DRI on Friday arrested a Customs head havildar at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, after gold bars worth around `1 crore, was recovered from him. According to a DRI officer, Customs havildar, identified as Sunil Francis, was intercepted following a tip-off.During frisking, three gold bars weighing 1 kg each were found.

“He was assisting a gold smuggler. We had put this officer under surveillance for the past several years after getting the information he was facilitating gold smugglers. We suspect he had engaged in similar illegal activities in the past,” said the officer.

According to DRI, the gold bars were brought by Muvattupuzha native Adinan Khalid who arrived at the airport from Dubai on Friday morning. “Sunil Francis, who was off duty on Friday, came to the airport to help the smuggler bring out gold. Sunil told his colleagues he was at the airport to receive his relatives. After deboarding the flight, Adinan handed over the gold to Sunil at the toilet of the airport. Sunil then concealed the gold bars in his innerwear,” the officer said.The DRI has recorded the arrest of both Sunil Francis and Adinan.

Suspended from service

The Customs has decided to initiate disciplinary action against Sunil Francis. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar issued a suspension order soon after Sunil was arrested. The department’s Vigilance Cell will initiate a probe against him. “It is a violation of the Conduct Rule.If found guilty, he may face major penalty, including dismissal from service. We will also hear the officer before taking disciplinary action,” said Sumit Kumar.