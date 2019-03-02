Encroachment by D Cinemaas:  Probe to go on

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau to continue the investigation into the charges of encroachment of government land levelled against D Cinemaas Multiplex owned by actor Dileep.

Considering a petition filed by Dileep alias P Gopalakrishnan, challenging the order issued by Thrissur Vigilance Court on March 15, 2018, Justice P Ubaid said the actor cannot demand quashing of the Vigilance Court order as he is not an accused. Disposing of the case, the court said the petitioner right to bring appropriate proceedings at the right stage shall not be prejudiced by its order.

The HC, however, cautioned the VACB that prosecution under Prevention of Corruption(PC) Act can be initiated only if there is any element of corruption or criminal misconduct. VACB should conduct an effective investigation considering all these aspects, the court directed.