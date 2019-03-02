Ernakulam colleges dominate on Day 2

Home States Kerala

The second day of the Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Fest, Alathalam -2019, witnessed the domination of colleges from Ernakulam district. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The second day of the Mahatma Gandhi University Arts Fest, Alathalam -2019, witnessed the domination of colleges from Ernakulam district. As per the results announced till 10 pm on Friday, St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, was leading the points table with 21 points , followed by Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, with 20 points. Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, was in the third position with 16 points.

Unlike previous years, the events witnessed a good turnout of the audience in all the venues even on a scorching day. Events like mono act and skit held at the Thirunakkara ground, boys’ category Bharatanatyam conducted at the CMS College Great Hall, and poetry recitation held at the CMS College seminar hall were well received by the audience.

However, the delay in commencing the events affected the spirit of the festival. 
The events started only by 11 am and only a couple of contests could be conducted in the forenoon session. Meanwhile, Thursday evening’s events lasted till the early hours of Friday, owing to delayed start on the first day. The festival will come to a close on Monday.

