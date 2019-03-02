Ex-Technical Edu director R Jayaraman, who served as CET principal, passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Technical Education Director, Prof R Jayaraman, 82, passed away here on Friday. He had served as the principal of College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) for a long period.The eldest son of S Rajaraman, who was the first staffer of CET, Jayaraman was a gold medal winner while pursuing Bachelor and Masters degree in Civil Engineering from CET. A brilliant teacher, he holds a doctorate from IIT Madras in Hydraulics Engineering and worked as Professor Emeritus in IIT Madras after retirement.

A veteran Ham radio operator with call sign VU2JN, he was the recipient of the first lifetime achievement award of the Amateur Radio Society of India affiliated to the International Amateur Radio Union. He was the brain behind the planetarium at Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College when it was first set up.

Jayaraman resided in Gowreesapattom in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by wife Kamala, son Anantharaman J, a civil engineer working in Chennai, Dr Geetha J, former journalist and filmmaker, and Radha J, SCMS, Kochi. A documentary made by Geetha and her husband, Dr Ian McDonald, titled ‘OM:Old Man’ on Jayaraman and his passion, Ham Radio, has won many international film festival awards.