FACT, Hindustan Latex bag NSC awards

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) and Hindustan Latex LifeCare Ltd bagged the Sreshta Suraksha Puraskar instituted by the National Safety Council (Kerala Chapter) for outstanding safety performance. While the FACT Udyogamandal bagged the award for very large factories, FCO OEN connectors won the award for Engineering sector and HLL was selected in the others category.

Among large factories Synthite Industries (Chemical), APTIV Connection Systems (Engineering) and Patspin India (others) won the awards.In the category for medium factories, BPCL Irumpanam bagged the award for Chemical factories. Kozhikode Diesel Power Plant won the award for the engineering sector and Modern Foods Edappally won the award for others.

Carborundum Universal won the award in the small factories category. The Samoohya Suraksha Award which includes a cash prize of `1 lakh will be presented to social activist Daya Bai. The awards will be presented at the Safety Training and Research Centre at Irumpanam during the National Safety Day celebrations on March 4.