Home States Kerala

FACT, Hindustan Latex bag NSC awards

Carborundum Universal won the award in the small factories category.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) and Hindustan Latex LifeCare Ltd bagged the Sreshta Suraksha Puraskar instituted by the National Safety Council (Kerala Chapter) for outstanding safety performance. While the FACT Udyogamandal bagged the award for very large factories, FCO OEN connectors won the award for Engineering sector and HLL was selected in the others category.

Among large factories Synthite Industries (Chemical), APTIV Connection Systems (Engineering) and Patspin India (others) won the awards.In the category for medium factories, BPCL Irumpanam bagged the award for Chemical factories. Kozhikode Diesel Power Plant won the award for the engineering sector and Modern Foods Edappally won the award for others.

Carborundum Universal won the award in the small factories category. The Samoohya Suraksha Award which includes a cash prize of `1 lakh will be presented to social activist Daya Bai. The awards will be presented at the Safety Training and Research Centre at Irumpanam during the National Safety Day celebrations on March 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp