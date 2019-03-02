Home States Kerala

Health Dept continues measures to check spread of monkey fever

In Wayanad, one more person has succumbed to KFD, the fifth in the district over the past 30 days, according to the Health Department.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Health Department is continuing efforts to check the spread of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as Monkey fever, from Wayanad to the other districts following reports of more persons contracting the virus. Health officers said those travelling to various places in Karnataka, where there is a high incidence of monkey fever, have been asked to remain on heightened vigil and seek medical help immediately if they suffer from fever, nausea and headache.

In Wayanad, one more person has succumbed to KFD, the fifth in the district over the past 30 days, according to the Health Department.“We have taken all precautions to check the spread of the disease. Those showing symptoms of KYD are being examined in detail to confirm the infection,” said DHS Sarita R L

Karnataka has been the worst affected due to the outbreak of monkey fever, with eight people dying of  it and 189 people testing positive for the disease. The Karnataka Government had also submitted before the High Court that a total of 1,512 people from Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru is believed to have contracted the virus.

