Health Dept warns about spread of chicken pox

The Health Department has asked the public to remain cautious on the wake of chicken pox being reported in eight districts.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:44 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department has asked the public to remain cautious on the wake of chicken pox being reported in eight districts. The disease was reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. The department in a handout said the use of anti-viral medication Aciclovir will be helpful in treating the disease. 

The primary symptoms of the disease are fever, body pain, fatigue and back pain. The symptoms will appear within two to three weeks after being infected by the virus. Another symptom is the appearance of blisters on the body which will disappear within four to seven days. Care should be given not to burst the blisters.

Those with weak immunity and those undergoing treatment for other diseases will be afflicted with the complexities of the disease. Pregnant women afflicted by chicken pox in the first trimester stay the chance of abortion or delivering a baby with deformities. Those having blisters in their mouths can gargle using saline water. Hygiene should be kept and anti bacterial soaps should be used to wash hands. Those infected should drink more water and stay in rooms with better ventilation.

