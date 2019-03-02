Inordinate delay leaves contestants high and dry

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the MG University Arts Fest, which got underway on Thursday, recorded an unprecedented turnout of audience, the inordinate delay in commencing the events and lapses in systematically organising the programmes created difficulties to the students on the second day of the festival.

Though the events were scheduled to commence at 9 am, it got delayed at all the venues and programmes started only by 11 am, making a tough time for contestants who put up make-up for the contest in the early morning itself. For Sreelakshmi, of BVM Holy Cross College, Cherpunkal, the inordinate delay affected her confidence as well. She prepared for the contest and put up the make-up around 6.30 am. However, the event started by 11 am and she was invited on the stage by afternoon only.

“After make-up, I can’t eat food as it may affect the make-ups. Performing on stage without having food for more than seven-eight hours would affect my performance as well,” she said. Things were not different for many other events following delay in starting the programme.

Moreover, a large number of participants also stretched the time slots further delaying the programmes. There were around 68 participants for the Bharatanatyam event and each contestant was given 13 minutes on stage. “There should be a screening at the zonal level to restrict the number participants in the university level contests,” said a parent.Following the delay, the staging of many of the events was stretched to early hours of the next day.