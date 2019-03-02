Jail warden arrested over teenager’s death

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A jail warden of district jail was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of an ITI student from Arinalloor a few weeks ago.The arrested has been identified as Vineeth, 30, of Thevalakkara in Arinalloor. He and five others allegedly assaulted Renju Krishnan alias Renjith, 18, of Chirakkalakkodu Kizhakkathil at Thevalakkara, in an act of moral policing on February 16. The gang roughed up the boy in front of his mother in the night for allegedly having an affair with a girl, who is a relative of Vineeth.

Renju was repeatedlystruck by the accused jail warden despite him protesting his innocence over him being involved in a relationship with the girl. He suffered head injuries and was treated at Kollam taluk hospital and later at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He succumbed to injuries at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday night.

Renjith, while undergoing treatment at the taluk hospital, had told that he was innocent and that it was a case of mistaken identity. Son of Radhakrishna Pillai and Rajani, Renjith was a student with the ITI in Chandanathoppe. Renjith has a brother Rahul Krishna.