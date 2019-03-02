Kochi Biennale boosts Kerala economy, local traders see 50 per cent rise in business

Jijo Malayil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB), in addition to putting the coastal city on the cultural map of the world, has significantly contributed to reviving the economy in the commercial capital of the state, said the Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kerala round table here, the other day. “Statistics like 60 per cent Biennale visitors being new visitors to the state, a 50 per cent increase in business for local traders, the rise in orders for inbound tour operators and in the hospitality sector are clear indicators of its impact,” KMB co-founder Bose Krishnamachari told Express, adding in the short span of time, the Biennale has garnered wide critical acclaim and is considered to be one among the top 10 art exhibitions in the world, indirectly contributing to Kochi becoming a cultural tourism destination.

Bose said more than six lakh people visited the last edition of Biennale and the numbers are expected to be much higher this time around. KMB will be spending Rs 17 crore directly to organise the ongoing-2018 edition.

Hospitality player CGH Earth director Sidharth Dominic said KMB had a positive impact on the hospitality industry after the subsequent dampeners of Nipah outbreak and the devastating floods. “Our properties in Fort Kochi saw a growth of 50 per cent in bookings, longer duration of stay and food & beverages sales going up by 15 per cent, during the Biennale period,” said Sidharth.

Tour operator Concord Exotic Voyages executive director James Kodiyanthara said with the advent of a world-renowned event like KMB, it is easier to showcase Kochi as a tourism destination in both domestic and international markets. “We request the organisers to co-brand Biennale with similar popular events around the world to widen its reach,” said James.

ALSO READ | Kochi Biennale Foundation's mega Artwork auction to help Kerala get back on feet

He highlighted the need to further develop facilities like restaurants, pubs, road infrastructure, transport services and varied accommodation facilities for continued promotion of a destination like Fort Kochi.

James highlighted the need to further promote tourism in Kerala citing a disparity in tourist footfalls in comparison to Goa, a place which is much smaller in size, which continues to attract three times the number of tourists arriving in Kerala. “The most prominent tourist destinations in Kerala will have less than 10,000 rooms compared to 35,000 in Goa. Kerala has a 125-day season, compared to Goa’s 220-day season. The tourist retention is less than 7 days in Kerala, compared to 14 days in Goa,” said James.

Bose concluded with the hope that the addition of ‘Design Biennale’ from next year, there’s a real possibility for Kochi to be known for its Biennales like the cities of Manchester, Barcelona for football or Thrissur for its ‘Pooram’ and Alappuzha for its famed Nehru Trophy boat race.