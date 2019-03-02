Ramoji Film City to build houses to aid revival of flood-ravaged Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Ramoji Film City, one of the largest film studio complexes in the world, will build 116 houses at a total cost of Rs 7 crore in Alappuzha to aid the revival of the flood-ravaged district. Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen launched the project at a function at the Camelot Convention Centre here on Friday.

The Ramoji sponsorship was secured through ‘I am for Alleppey’, a social media collective initiated by Alappuzha sub-collector V R Krishna Thej.

Kudumbashree will construct the homes. The average expense of building a house would be RS 6 lakh, said officers. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac presided over the function.