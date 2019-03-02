Home States Kerala

SFO Technologies, first in world to attain CMMI certification

He said the process helps in estimation, planning and governance of a particular project helping developers to stick to the highest quality standards and planned project delivery timelines.

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala based-SFO Technologies has become the first company in the world to achieve CMMI V2.0 Level-5 rating, putting it on the forefront for developing zero-error products to users in critical fields of aerospace and defence, healthcare and banking. CMMI - Capability Maturity Model Integration, widely regarded as the highest rating for an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), is a process-level improvement training and appraisal programme, administered by the CMMI Institute, developed at Carnegie Mellon University, USA. 

SFO Technologies, the flagship company of NeST Group, incorporated in 1990, provides total ODM Plus solutions to diverse industries such as Aerospace & Defence, Communications, Energy and Industrial, Healthcare and Transportation. 

SFO Technologies Electronics Division ED and CEO Althaf Jehangir said the rating will definitely up the trust quotient among potential clients and it is a key differentiator that is highly appreciated by Fortune 500 companies.

“Since the level-5 certification makes our whole development cycle strictly adhere to a well-defined process, the chances of error in the final product can be accurately predicted or eliminated as a whole, which is critical in applications to be used for strategic purposes,” said Althaf.  

He said the process helps in estimation, planning and governance of a particular project helping developers to stick to the highest quality standards and planned project delivery timelines.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp