SFO Technologies, first in world to attain CMMI certification

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala based-SFO Technologies has become the first company in the world to achieve CMMI V2.0 Level-5 rating, putting it on the forefront for developing zero-error products to users in critical fields of aerospace and defence, healthcare and banking. CMMI - Capability Maturity Model Integration, widely regarded as the highest rating for an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM), is a process-level improvement training and appraisal programme, administered by the CMMI Institute, developed at Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

SFO Technologies, the flagship company of NeST Group, incorporated in 1990, provides total ODM Plus solutions to diverse industries such as Aerospace & Defence, Communications, Energy and Industrial, Healthcare and Transportation.

SFO Technologies Electronics Division ED and CEO Althaf Jehangir said the rating will definitely up the trust quotient among potential clients and it is a key differentiator that is highly appreciated by Fortune 500 companies.

“Since the level-5 certification makes our whole development cycle strictly adhere to a well-defined process, the chances of error in the final product can be accurately predicted or eliminated as a whole, which is critical in applications to be used for strategic purposes,” said Althaf.

He said the process helps in estimation, planning and governance of a particular project helping developers to stick to the highest quality standards and planned project delivery timelines.