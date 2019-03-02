Two relatives of Imam held for harbouring him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team searching for former Tholicode Imam Shafeeq Moulavi in the sexual abuse case of a 15-year-old girl has arrested two of his relatives. The Imam’s brother Al Ameen and his brother-in-law Kabeer were arrested for providing shelter to the accused. They were on Friday produced before the court which granted them bail.

The police had accused the two of giving shelter to Shafeeq when he was on the run after being indicted in the sexual abuse case. Meanwhile, the police are yet to locate the Imam. Police sources said a few more people, including local leaders of the SDPI, will be arrested soon for arranging shelter for the accused. The police had recently filed a report with the Nedumangad court seeking permission to add their names to the First Information Report.

The inability of the probe team to apprehend the cleric had prompted state police chief Loknath Behera to constitute a special team. The team will be led by Thiruvananthapuram Range IG and have 13 more officers on board. A case has been lodged against Imam for divulging details of the victim.