YC begins yatra with urns of Kripesh, Sarath Lal

Published: 02nd March 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The CPM is justifying the murder of Youth Congress workers by adding up the political murders that happened in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, said Congress leader and MLA V T Balram. “This is 2019, but the CPM is caught in a time warp and is not ready to lay down the sword,” he said. Kerala today is discussing Renaissance and people have to decide if the CPM is even suitable to be in this era, he said.

Historically, the Communist ideology had been intolerant and responsible for genocide and mass murders, Balram said. “The world’s top mass murderers are Stalin and Mao Zedong. Hitler comes only in the third position,” he said.Now, media had reported 20 political killings in the first 1,000 days of the LDF Government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, he said. “Of these, the CPM workers are accused in 16 murders. That is, the CPM has given leadership to 80 pc of the political killings in the state,” he said. Balram also hit out at the Left-leaning culturati, writers and poets who keep mum during political killings. “They are the ones whitewashing the murders of the CPM,” he said.

Balram was speaking at the start of the Youth Congress’ statewide journey with the urns of slain party workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal at Kalliyot near Periya on Friday.The two were murdered, allegedly by CPM workers, at Kalliyot on February 17.The MLA said the yatra was being taken out to awaken the consciousness of the people and a plea to reform the state. 

After the two murders, this is the first public meeting of the Congress at Kalliyot.
Kripesh’s father Krishnan, Sarath Lal’s father Satyanarayanan and E M Kunhiraman father of Devidasan - killed by CPM workers 18 years ago - took part in the meeting. Scores of women - young and old - too attended the meeting.

