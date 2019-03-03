Periya double murder case: Crime Branch SP transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crime Branch ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb has changed the investigating officer in the Periya double murder case. As per his directive, Sabu Mathew, Superintendent of Police, Kottayam CB, will be the new investigating officer, replacing V M Mohammad Rafeeq, who has been asked to report to Ernakulam. Sources said the induction of the new investigating officer is in the backdrop of the request by Mohammad citing health issues.Two days ago, DYSP T P Ranjith of the Crime Branch was also transferred to Kozhikode DCRB.

At the same time, it has been noted that along with the change in investigating officer, subsequent amends were also made to other ranks as well. The investigation team that had three officers in the rank of DySP at present had only one officer of the said rank. However, the team which had only one officer in the rank of Circle Inspector at present had three officers of the same rank. Now, the total strength of the investigation team is 21.