Electrical World ’19 expo ends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Electrical World 2019, an electrical engineering expo, organised by Kerala A Grade Electrical Contractors’ Association (KELCON) ended here on Saturday. Showcasing latest trends and technology in the electrical sector, the expo witnessed overwhelming response from industry experts and visitors. An e-cycle manufactured by plus one student Karthik Suresh of MKMHSS school, Piravom was the main attraction.

Seminars on Energy Management and Audit’ and Solar Energy and Storage System were held as part of the expo. A panel discussion on KSEB’s Saura initiative by KSEB and ANERT officials and the representative of residence associations was also conducted.

Madhulal, Executive Engineer of KSEB Soura project, N Nandakumar, Assistant Engineer of KSEB Soura project and Sumesh, Deputy Electrical inspector were the main speakers. The event was aimed at familiarising professionals and students of latest trends and technology in the electrical sector and the extensive growth the sector has undergone.