Ernakulam Colleges in a neck-and-neck race

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With  almost half of the events at the Mahatma Gandhi University arts fest, Alathalam-2019, completed by Saturday late evening, colleges from Ernakulam were in a neck and neck race for the overall champions title. As per the results available till 10 pm on Saturday, SH College, Thevara, leads the race with 49 points, closely followed by Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, with 42 points.

St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam and RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, were in the third and fourth positions with 32 and 27 points, respectively. Like the first two days, events started off with almost two hours’ delay on the third as well. The high number of participants further delayed the programme schedule.

The bharathanatyam event, which started by Friday noon, concluded only by 3.30 am on Saturday. With 62 contestants, the girls’ folk dance event, which started on Saturday morning, continued till night at the main venue at Thirunakkara ground. Kolkali, duff muttu, margam kali, mimicry, various musical contests, percussion, poster designing, collage, photography and clay modelling events will be held on Sunday. The fest will conclude on Monday.

