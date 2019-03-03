Home States Kerala

Spectre of drought looms large over four districts

Though Kerala receives 70 percent of the annual rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, the state lacks the infrastructure to store the water for use during the summer season.

Published: 03rd March 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Children taking a dip in Neyyar dam to save themselves from the scorching sun. Mercury touched 35 degree Celsius in Thiruvananthapuam on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state received excess rainfall during the initial days of the South-West Monsoon, the climatic changes triggered by the devastating flood have triggered a drought-like stress condition in four districts. According to weather watchers, the state is experiencing an unusually hot summer with many places recording a departure of 3 - 3.5 degree Celsius compared to the normal temperature recorded during this season in the past.

“Four districts - Kasargod, Palakkad, Thrissur and Kollam - have recorded more than 25 per cent deficient rain during the October-February season. The rivers, the lifeline of these districts, are fast drying up and there is a steep depletion in the ground water level. If the summer rain, which contributes 13 percent of the annual rainfall, fails to deliver, it will lead to severe drought,” Kerala Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) Geomatics Division head and senior principal scientist V P Dinesan told Express.

Though Kerala receives 70 percent of the annual rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, the state lacks the infrastructure to store the water for use during the summer season. “The North East Monsoon and summer rain together contribute 30 percent of the annual rainfall, which helps us tide over the water crisis during summer  season. The rate of evaporation is high these days due to the hot conditions and a sizeable quantity of water is lost due to this,” he said.

Kasargod reported 39 per cent deficiency in rainfall during the October-February period. Palakkad recorded 38 percent decline in rainfall while Thrissur and Kollam received 30 per cent and 24 per cent deficient rainfall, respectively. There was a corresponding decline in groundwater level in these areas, which threatens to create a water crisis. Thiruvananthapuram received 18 per cent less rain during the period and Kozhikode follows with 16 per cent deficient rainfall.

If the summer rains fail to replenish the ground water resources, the situation in these districts can turn grave. Kerala is geographically divided into three regions. The eastern highlands, which feature mountainous terrain, the central midlands with its rolling hills, and the lowlands, which form the coastal plains, play a crucial role in maintaining the climate. Due to the deficient rainfall after the floods, the highlands reported a depletion of 1 - 2 m in ground water level, while the midlands recorded a decline of 50 cm to 1 m. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp