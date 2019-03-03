Sudden showers bring respite

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sudden showers in many parts of the state on Saturday night gave respite to people, who have been burdened with a harsh summer. IMD has forecast there will be light showers in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts till Sunday.

Changanassery, Vaikom, Chempu and Kaduthuruthy received heavy rainfall for a couple of hours along with thunder and lightning. While it rained in almost all the areas in Meenachil taluk, especially Pala, Paika, Uzhavoor and Monippally, other areas witnessed drizzle. Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many parts of Alappuzha district. Some parts of Ernakulam district witnessed heavy rain.

Rainfall was reported at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady, Kalpetta, Padinharethara and Vellamunda areas in the district. However, no rainfall was reported in Kozhikode, Kasargod, Kannur and Malappuram in northern Kerala. While there was drizzle in Kollam, Kottarakkara witnessed heavy rain.