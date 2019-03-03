Thames River Festival: Kerala’s snakeboat to set sail to Britain

TOBY A N TONY By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon we may get to see Kerala’s snakeboat cruising through the Thames in London, if things work out as per procedures. Sounds interesting? The British Council has expressed interest in offering Kerala a stage to showcase its art and culture as part of the acclaimed Thames River Festival held annually in Britain. A delegation comprising Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Tourism Director P Bala Kiran and Tourism Secretary Rani George held a meeting with Unesco representatives in New Delhi last week as part of the Spice Route project.

The meeting was also attended by British Council director, South India, Janaka Pushpanathan. “The British Council has placed before us a proposal to provide Kerala with a representation in the Thames River Festival. We are considering it, as last year the highest foreign tourist arrival to the state was from the UK. Kerala getting representation in the festival will promote its tourism abroad,” Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said.

British Council keen on organising events in Kerala

The Thames River Festival is held annually from September 1-30. Numerous events, including exhibitions and cultural events attended by people from various countries, take place every year. In 2018, the West Bengal government had signed an MoU with the British Council, as part of which the famous Durga Puja was showcased at the festival. “A decision about collaborating with the British Council will be taken as part of the Spice Route international conference to be attended by representatives, from August 29 this year. Currently, only a proposal has been received.

The British Council is also interested in organising similar events in Kerala. They have also put forward a proposal for us to curate events at some of the famous museums in Britain,” he said. A top official with the Spice Route project said the government is seriously considering organising similar river festivals in Kerala.

“As part of the Thames festival, we are planning to exhibit snakeboats in the UK. As far as the river festival in Kerala is considered, we are planning to organise it in Alappuzha or at Kodungallur, which is close to the Periyar. Similar to the Thames River Festival exhibitions, conferences and cultural events will be organised here,” he said. The British Council had last year signed an MoU with the Kerala government for collaboration in the educational sector.

A similar agreement in the tourism sector with the British Council is being considered by the Kerala government now. Apart from Britain, the Netherlands also has agreed to collaborate with the Spice Route Project. P M Nowshad, managing director, Muziris Heritage Project (MHP), said technical assistance of the Netherlands has been sought for setting up a maritime museum in Alappuzha. MHP oversees the development of various heritage projects, including the Alappuzha heritage project.

“Netherlands has some of the famous maritime museums in the world. During the Spice Route meeting with the representatives of various countries in New Delhi, the Netherlands had agreed to provide technical assistance to set up maritime museums. Similarly, they also will assist us in digitising the archives,” he said.