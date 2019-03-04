168 sub-inspectors promoted as Station House Officers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has issued orders promoting 168 sub-inspectors as inspectors, who will in turn be appointed as Station House Officers.

The promotion of these officers was due, but was kept on cold storage due to pending cases against them.

Once their cases were over, the departmental promotion committee suggested their names for promotion, which was accepted by state police chief Loknath Behera.

The promotion has been made to fill the vacancies for the years 2012 to 2018.The departmental promotion committee met on January 31 and February 21 to prepare the list of the officers eligible for promotion. The current promotion will boost the department’s efforts to appoint inspectors as Stations House Officers across the state.

Currently, 203 stations have inspectors as SHO. Meanwhile, the department has decided to introduce the system in 268 more stations.