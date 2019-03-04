Home States Kerala

No politics behind Kadakkal killing, says slain CPI(M) man's sister

The Congress alleged that the CPM was trying to convert a fight between the neighbours for political mileage.

Published: 04th March 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Sister of Bashir, the cassava seller who was killed after being stabbed by his neighbour at Chithara on Saturday, dismissed the CPM’s allegation it was a political murder. Afta Beevi, said Shajahan, 63, murdered Bashir after the latter refused to give him cassava, and there was no previous enmity between them, as alleged by the CPM.

Bashir was a CPM branch committee member and made a living by selling cassava in the local market. He was unmarried and lived along with his sister.

According to Beevi, Shahjahan picked up a quarrel with Bashir who refused to give him cassava. The local people intervened to stop the fight. But Shajahan met Bashir later and a scuffle ensued. He stabbed Bashir nine times.

The incident took a political turn with the local CPM leadership terming the murder to be a political one. The party observed a protest against the murder on Sunday.

However, the Congress alleged that the CPM was trying to convert a fight between the neighbours for political mileage. Police said Shajahan was a history-sheeter. Bashir was cremated at the burial ground of Kanoor mosque after post-mortem.

Shun violence, CPM tells Congress workers

T’Puram: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has urged the Congress workers to shed violence to ensure peace in the state. He said the killing of A M Basheer, an elderly CPM worker at Chithara in Kollam, was not an isolated incident. “Basheer, a tapioca trader, was stabbed nine times on his chest. The Congress worker with criminal background who stabbed him was provoked by Basheer’s stand on public issues,” he said, adding that Basheer’s was the second murder committed by Congress workers in Kollam during the past two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
political murder Kerala political murder CPIM Kadakkal murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp