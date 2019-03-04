Project to eradicate illiteracy from coastal hamlets enters phase III

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After spreading literacy among 6,683 people from coastal villages across six districts in the state and equipping 1,376 of them to pass Class IV equivalency exam, the state literacy mission is all set to embark on the third phase of the ‘Aksharasagaram’ project on March 24.

In the third phase, coastal villages in Kannur, Thrissur and Alappuzha will be covered. The project will be rolled out in 138 coastal wards falling under 41 local bodies in three districts. This includes 13 local bodies each in Kannur and Alappuzha and 15 in Thrissur.

A total of 138 literacy instructors have been roped in as part of the project. The beneficiaries will be identified from March 9 to 14. The instructors will visit each house and record the details of illiterate persons.

According to state literacy mission director P S Sreekala, the instructors have been asked to enroll in the project all those identified as illiterate during the survey. Any person above the age of 17 can participate in the literacy class. The target group comprises individuals below 60 years of age. However, if a person above 60 evinces interest, he or she will also be enrolled.

Along with the regular literacy classes, awareness on health, environment and the Constitution will also be provided to the beneficiaries. Monthly meetings will be held at the district-level to assess the progress of the project. The classes are set to begin on March 24 and the exam named ‘Mikavulsavam’ will be conducted after the three-month course. The distribution of certificates for the winners is slated for July 21.

Remarkable progress

Two phases of the Aksharasagaram project have already been completed in the state. In the first phase, the project was rolled out in Kasargod, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts, with 3,568 people in coastal villages were made literate. Of this, 1,376 people went on to clear the Class IV equivalency exam.The second phase of the project was rolled out in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kollam, enabling another 3,115 people to read and write. The Class IV equivalency exam for neo-literates will begin on March 24 in three districts.

