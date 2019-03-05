Home States Kerala

Catholic Congress demands withdrawal of Church Bill

According to the Catholic Congress, the commission had published the Bill on the website without consulting the state government.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:30 AM

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: AN emergency meeting of the members of the Catholic Congress has demanded the immediate removal of the Churches Bill 2019 published on Kerala government’s official website and also suspending of all further work related to the Bill. According to the Catholic Congress, the commission had published the Bill on the website without consulting the state government.

“Also, the commission headed by Justice K T Thomas needs to recognise the fact that this Bill is totally unacceptable. The commission should take into account Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s stand that in 2009 the LDF had decided against such a Bill and abstain from going ahead with other formalities associated with the Bill,” the Congress said.

According to the Congress, the publishing of the draft Bill, which has been criticised by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and has been termed unnecessary by the CM, on the government website is a cause for worry. “Since Justice K T Thomas is going ahead with the formation of the Bill without heeding to the directions of the CM and other leaders, the Catholic Congress will be organising strong agitations and protests,” it stated.

Niranam diocese of Jacobite Church wants Act implemented

Kochi: Jacobite Church Niranam Diocese Metropolitan Geevarghese Mor Coorilos extended his support to the recent Kerala Church (Properties and Institution) Bill published by the Law Reforms Commission. Speaking to Express, he said the new Church bill, prepared by a committee chaired by Justice K T Thomas must be implemented to bring forth transparency in the Church dealings. 

Protest meeting held

Kochi: A protest meeting by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese was held here at Basilica Church Hall, Ernakulam on Monday. Speaking at the meet, retired Kerala HC Justice Abraham Mathew Kandathil, said, “Shortcomings and loopholes are rife in this Church Bill.” He said the protest must not be against the government but the law commission and said,” Though the CM has clarified his stand, this Bill is required to be resisted from the very first instance, or will complic-ate issues on a later date.” Parish priests, representatives of churches, auxiliary bishops and directors of various institutions took part in meet.

