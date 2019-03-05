Commission formed to formulate guidelines to identify EWS beneficiaries for 10 per cent quota

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government Tuesday constituted a commission to prepare guidelines to identify beneficiaries in the economically backward among the forward communities, who are to come under the ambit of reservation.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meething, Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan said the two-member commission, to be headed by retired district judge K Sasidharan Nair, has been asked to submit its recommendations in three months.

"The commission has been asked to submit its report in three months and we want to implement it in a speedy manner", he said.

The ruling Left front, in its manifesto, had made it clear that it would intervene to help the economically weaker persons in the forward communities, Vijayan said.

The Centre has also made it clear in its notification that state governments need to prepare necessary guidelines to ensure the benefits of reservation reach the economically weaker sections in the forward communities.

"To ensure that the financially weak in the forward communities get the benefits of reservation, the cabinet today decided to constitute a commission to chalk out guidelines to identify the beneficiaries".

The LDF government had in 2017 decided to provide reservation to economically backward sections in forwarding communities in appointments to five Devaswom boards.

The cabinet also decided to to follow the 2018-19 Abkari policy for foreign liquor and toddy in 2019-20 fiscal as well.