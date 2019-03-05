CPI(M) worker hacked in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A CPM worker suffered serious injuries at Anjudi, Tanur, here on Monday after he was hacked by an unidentified gang around 11.30 pm.

The injured is Shamsu, a former DYFI block secretary. He sustained severe injuries on both of his legs in the attack. He was initially admitted to district hospital, Tirur, and was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Police said the gang came in an autorickshaw and fled the spot soon after the incident. The police have launched a search for the culprits.