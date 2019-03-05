Home States Kerala

CPI(M) worker hacked in Malappuram

The victim sustained severe injuries on both of his legs in the attack

Published: 05th March 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A CPM worker suffered serious injuries at Anjudi, Tanur, here on Monday after he was hacked by an unidentified gang around 11.30 pm. 

The injured is Shamsu, a former DYFI block secretary. He sustained severe injuries on both of his legs in the attack. He was initially admitted to district hospital, Tirur, and was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Police said the gang came in an autorickshaw and fled the spot soon after the incident. The police have launched a search for the culprits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala political violence CPI(M) CPM worker hacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp