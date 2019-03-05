Home States Kerala

Farmers’ issue: Special Cabinet session today

The Chief Minister will also hold a state level bankers committee meet on Wednesday to take up the issue. 

Published: 05th March 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With back to back farmer suicides reported from across the state, the government is taking urgent measures to address the farmers’ crisis. A special cabinet meet to be convened on Tuesday will urge the banks to go for a more humane approach and refrain from serving notices to farmers. The Chief Minister will also hold a state level bankers committee meet on Wednesday to take up the issue. 

The government is likely to urge banks to go for a moratorium on loans taken by farmers in flood-affected districts. As per reports, more than 15000 farmers in Idukki have received bank notices on loans.  

“The government will urge the banks not to serve notices to the debt-ridden farmers who are in crisis following the August floods. Also, the cabinet will look into other possible steps including requesting banks to write off all farmers’ loans - loans taken by farmers with agriculture as their sole source of income - instead of writing off only agricultural loans. Waiving interest for loans is also under consideration,” agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar told ‘Express’. 

The minister pointed out that the bank notices have been sending a panic wave among the farmers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala farmer suicides LDF government Kerala cabinet Kerala government Kerala special cabinet meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp