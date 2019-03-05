Home States Kerala

Health cards to be launched today as part of Karunya Suraksha plan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the issuance of treatment cards at the Secretariat Conference Hall at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. 

Published: 05th March 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the brand new health insurance scheme, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), scheduled to be launched on April 1, the Health Department is all set to issue treatment cards to the beneficiaries. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the issuance of treatment cards at the Secretariat Conference Hall at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. 

“The government is aiming at providing free of cost treatment up to `5 lakh. The insurance coverage will be applicable at selected government and private hospitals. As many as 40.96 lakh families will be covered under the scheme,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. 

It was on the other day that Reliance General Insurance (RGI) was selected as the insurance provider for the year 2019-20. The selection was based on tender proceedings, and a report from the eight-member high-level committee headed by the Health Secretary. 

KASP, which combines the erstwhile RSBY/Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) and Karunya scheme, also incorporates the Ayushman Bharat scheme. However, the government’s move to award the tender to RGI has invited criticisms from various quarters.

Critics point out RGI, which has been the insurance provider for the RSBY/CHIS for a few years, had defaulted payment to the empanelled hospitals. The Health Department is of the stance that the pending of insurance claims is a normal process and the pending applications will be settled duly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp