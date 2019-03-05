Soaring heat: KSDMA advises people to avoid sun between 11 am and 3 pm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning of an increase in temperature in the coming days, people have been advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a detailed advisory, has asked schools and parents to take extra care of children. An IMD forecast on Monday morning warned of an increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperature in different parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

As per the assessment of the KSDMA, the state will witness an increase of 2-4 degrees Celsius in temperature in the coming days and the districts like Palakad, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode may witness an unusual rise of 8 degrees Celsius above the average temperature. The KSDMA has advised those venturing out into the open to drink water frequently to avoid dehydration. Those suffering from ailments should not go out between 11 am and 3 pm. As it is examination time, parents and schools should take care of children. Employers have been advised to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Labour Commissioner.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Kozhikode went up by 3.2 degrees Celsius, Alappuzha 1.7 degrees Celsius, Kochi 1.4 degrees Celsius, Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram 1.3 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD forecast for 96 hours starting 5.30 am on Monday, the average temperature would be above the normal level in Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.