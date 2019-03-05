Home States Kerala

Soaring heat: KSDMA advises people to avoid sun between 11 am and 3 pm

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Kozhikode went up by 3.2 degrees Celsius, Alappuzha 1.7 degrees Celsius, Kochi 1.4 degrees Celsius, Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram  1.3 degrees Celsius. 

Published: 05th March 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

10/05/2018 - Kozhikode: Sun seen bright with full intensity at noon time as a kite rest in the withered branch of a tree in Kozhikode. Express Photo by Manu R Mavelil [ Kerala, Kozhikode,dry, sun]

As per the assessment of the KSDMA, Kerala will witness an increase of 2-4 degrees Celsius in temperature in the coming days (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning of an increase in temperature in the coming days, people have been advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11 am and 3 pm. 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in a detailed advisory, has asked schools and parents to take extra care of children. An IMD forecast on Monday morning warned of an increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperature in different parts of the state in the next 48 hours.  

As per the assessment of the KSDMA, the state will witness an increase of 2-4 degrees Celsius in temperature in the coming days and the districts like Palakad, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode may witness an unusual rise of 8 degrees Celsius above the average temperature. The KSDMA has advised those venturing out into the open to drink water frequently to avoid dehydration. Those suffering from ailments should not go out between 11 am and 3 pm. As it is examination time, parents and schools should take care of children. Employers have been advised to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Labour Commissioner. 

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Kozhikode went up by 3.2 degrees Celsius, Alappuzha 1.7 degrees Celsius, Kochi 1.4 degrees Celsius, Punalur and Thiruvananthapuram  1.3 degrees Celsius. 

As per the IMD forecast for 96 hours starting 5.30 am on Monday, the average temperature would be above the normal level in Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD Kerala weather Kerala temperature KSDMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp