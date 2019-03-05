Home States Kerala

MVD on its toes: Fancy number online bidding begins

The new online facility will not only bring transparency to the whole system but will also ensure the identity of the person is hidden until the final auction procedure is started.

Fancy number Fancy car number

A Tamil Nadu registration vehicle in Kochi with a fancy number plate and the word boss actually stands for 6055 (File Photo | Ratheesh Sundaram/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Motor Vehicle Department's (MVD) decision to make the bidding of fancy vehicle registration numbers online through the new software Vahan 4.0 will save the department from huge losses. The new online facility will not only bring transparency to the whole system but will also ensure the identity of the person is hidden until the final auction procedure is started. With the new online system, motorists in the city will be able to bid for fancy registration numbers online which began recently.

Three years ago in an auction process, the number KL 01 CA- 1 was sold at an amount of Rs 2,000 to M A Yusuff Ali, managing director of LuLu Group International. Whereas, recently Balagopal, a city-based businessman, had paid Rs 30 lakh for the number KL 01 CK- 1. According to an MVD official, many others, including Mohan Lal and Suresh Gopi, participated in the auction for the number CA-1. But they backed out from the auction process knowing Yusuff Ali's aide's participation. 

"Though we were expecting impressive bidding for the series and thus more revenue for the department, it turned as a major loss to the department," Najeeb A K, motor vehicle inspector, told Express. Unlike the previous system, in the new one no details of applicants will be visible on the website apart from the reservation for the same number, he added.

Vehicle owners do not need to make the rounds of Transport Department offices with the implementation of the online bidding. According to a new online system, people interested in such numbers can now deposit their money online through virtual bank ID bidding. 

The Transport Department has decided to go for online payments instead of its current system in which the customer has to deposit a draft after the completion of the e-auction process. "The move is intended to bring transparency in issuing fancy numbers. As per the new system, an applicant can now make payments for fancy numbers online through the Transport Department's website. The practice will also reduce human interface at the RTOs," said a higher MVD officer.

Interested persons can bid between KL 01 CK 5001 to 7500 through Vahan 4.0 which will be active till 4.30 pm on working days. They can avail the new service through www.parivahan.gov.in. 

