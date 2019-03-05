Student startups struggle to stay afloat

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Student entrepreneurs in the state still struggle to survive in the startup eco-system owing to lack of funding from the financial institutions and proper support from the government.

Even as the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has begun incubators and scaled up spaces in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi as part of developing the ecosystem, funding for student start-ups remains a major problem.

Sources said government gives priority to professional startups, called as matured ones, due to its result-oriented approach. In the fallout, the public and private sector banks show reluctance to give student startups loans, pushing them to the verge of closure.

According to Technopark former Chief Financial Officer K C Chandrasekharan Nair, Centre had directed public and private sector banks to provide Mudra loan to the financially-struggling startups, but they did not do it.

“The banks needed to provide feed capital to the student startups’ smooth functioning. But the authorities didn’t take any initiative in that direction. When I was looking after the incubator system at Technopark, the student startups were running successfully,” said Nair.

It is alleged some banks have just maintained the records by distributing money to existing account holders or converting non-performing assets into Mudra loans.

“Many banks have said they’re not even aware of the government’s scheme. Some are refusing to sanction it. Funding is a major issue for us. We could lift ourselves if we get loans in the of `5-`10 lakh range,” said a startup co-founder.

‘Govt won’t let down student startups’

As per the details available with the KSUM, a total of 60 startup incubators are functioning in the state. Even though the country has 10 startups with more than a billion-dollar valuation, the state can boast none. In January 2019, the state had launched a startup hub with a 1,000 seat capacity.

KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath told Express the government would not let student startups down.

“We don’t ignore student startups even though we give weightage to the professional ones. It’s true the funding for the student startups wasn’t as smooth as for the professional ones. But a positive change is under way and we could see the results within a year as many startups are coming into the state. The student startups will also get funding based on their performance,” he said.